Admiral's secretary worked on secret sub project

Joyce Beers was a girl from Pittsburgh who ended up working on a top-secret project to develop the nation's first nuclear-powered submarine.

Beers served as a secretary to Adm. Hyman G. Rickover in the 1950s, when he was known as the “father of the nuclear Navy.” Her office in the Pentagon was responsible for the development of the USS Nautilus.

“There were a bunch of secretaries in that office,” said her daughter, Wendy Beers Henderson of Greensburg. “At the end of the day, any papers they had had to be ripped into four pieces and put on top of the desk. It all had to do with the building of nuclear submarines.”

Mrs. Joyce I. Beers of Rillton died Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. She was 77.

Born in Pittsburgh on Aug. 4, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert W. and Gladys V. Dingman.

Upon graduation from Hampton High School in 1957, she passed the civil service test and accepted a position with the Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C., her daughter said. It was there that she met her husband of 59 years, Harold J. Beers.

Mr. Beers of Allentown had joined the Navy and worked stateside as an office clerk at the Pentagon.

They got married and moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where he became a systems analyst with Bankers Trust. The couple moved to White Oak and then to Irwin, where they raised their family.

“My mother was so dedicated to her family,” Henderson said. “She was always a champion of the underdog. She never judged anybody. Her children and grandchildren came first in everything.”

When Henderson lived in Alaska, Mrs. Beers traveled there for her grandchildren's births and bap­tisms.

Mrs. Beers also enjoyed belonging to garden clubs and card clubs. Three days before she died, she was with her card club friends when she got sick, Henderson said.

She was preceded in death by a grandson.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Wendy A. Henderson and her husband, David, of Greensburg, Renia J. Peddicord and her partner, Paul O'Brien, of Irwin, and David R. Beers and his wife, Gretchen, of Rillton; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.