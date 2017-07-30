Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

South Greensburg officials to debut plans for park
Jacob Tierney | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Tribune-Review
There will be a public meeting at South Greensburg Park Tuesday to discuss the park's future.
A plan to renovate South Greensburg Park is ready to make its public debut.

“I hope we can spread some enthusiasm among the community about this local treasure because it really is a hidden gem,” said landscape architect Jeff Richards, who is working as a consultant with the South Greensburg Park Commission on the plan.

The park commission will hold a public meeting at the park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“We have a couple of ideas, and our intent with this meeting is to present it to the public and give them the opportunity to give their opinions and make other suggestions,” commission Chairwoman Deb Muse said.

An early draft of the plan calls for constructing new walking paths, installing a small kitchen in one of the two pavilions and removing broken-down playground equipment.

Most of these ideas likely are a long way off from becoming reality, Richards said. The first step is talking with the public and finalizing the objectives.

“The overall plan we've presented is a fairly ambitious long-term endeavor, so the first step is identifying the top priorities to work on first moving forward,” he said.

The next step is finding the money to pay for them all.

The park commission hopes to apply for grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant application process does not begin until next year, and any grants awarded probably would not be received until 2019.

Early drafts of the renovation plan had an estimated price of $200,000, but this will likely change as objectives are finalized, Muse said.

“We know we'll have to be going after grant money to fund that. It's too early of a stage to put a price on it,” she said.

Some of the smaller-scale ideas possibly could begin sooner with volunteer efforts, Richards said.

That's one reason the commission is looking for feedback.

“We're only part of the package; we need the public,” Muse said.

The 27-acre park was established in 1971, though the property was a community gathering place long before that.

It hasn't been renovated or updated in years beyond basic maintenance. South Greensburg council created the park commission in 2014 to discuss preserving and improving the property.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

