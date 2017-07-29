Presents for vets, Steelers truck at all home games

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers fans can bring new, unwrapped presents to training camp for veterans who live in area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Anything Steelers-related — blankets, puzzles and books — are among items welcomed by St. Barnabas Charities for Presents for Veterans, said Shelli Sommariva, director of development.

The Official Truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers, just inside training camp at St. Vincent College in Unity, is a drop-off location for the Presents for Veterans drive. The truck will be at all home pre-season and regular season games at Heinz Field, too.

Fans can register to win the truck at all of those locations for the next few months. The winner will be drawn Dec. 31.

It will be the sixth Steelers-themed truck given away by Neighborhood Ford Store, which is working in partnership with Presents for Patients' veterans subsection and Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

“The Ford stores want to help support the veterans,” said J.D. Turco, senior vice president at St. Barnabas Health System.

To donate, text GIVE to 41444 or visit presentsforpatients.com. To find a list of veterans facilities in the area or for more information, visit presentsforpatients.com.