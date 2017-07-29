Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Presents for vets, Steelers truck at all home games

Tribune-Review | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
Official truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Official Truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Updated 30 minutes ago

Steelers fans can bring new, unwrapped presents to training camp for veterans who live in area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Anything Steelers-related — blankets, puzzles and books — are among items welcomed by St. Barnabas Charities for Presents for Veterans, said Shelli Sommariva, director of development.

The Official Truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers, just inside training camp at St. Vincent College in Unity, is a drop-off location for the Presents for Veterans drive. The truck will be at all home pre-season and regular season games at Heinz Field, too.

Fans can register to win the truck at all of those locations for the next few months. The winner will be drawn Dec. 31.

It will be the sixth Steelers-themed truck given away by Neighborhood Ford Store, which is working in partnership with Presents for Patients' veterans subsection and Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

“The Ford stores want to help support the veterans,” said J.D. Turco, senior vice president at St. Barnabas Health System.

To donate, text GIVE to 41444 or visit presentsforpatients.com. To find a list of veterans facilities in the area or for more information, visit presentsforpatients.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.