Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Flooding hits Fayette County
Joe Napsha | Friday, July 28, 2017, 7:18 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Flooding has been reported in parts of southern Fayette County and Greene County Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

The weather service issued a report at 7:10 p.m. that the flash flood warning will remain in effect until 9:45 p.m. for southeastern Greene County and southwestern Fayette County.

Law enforcement officers and trained spotters reported as a result of about 3 inches of rainfall and up to one inch more for that region.

Among the areas that may experience flooding are Uniontown, Masontown, Point Marion, Fairchance, Smithfield, Isabella, Republic and Smithfield in Fayette County, the weather service said. The Carmichaels area in Greene County also had experienced flooding.

Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause mud slides near steep terrain.

A dive team from North Huntingdon has been dispatched to Fayette County Friday evening to help firefighters in that county respond to flooding problems, according to the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety. Firefighting units were assembling at the Joseph A. Hardy Airport in Dunbar Township, according to dispatchers.

A spokesman for the Fayette County Department of Public Safety said Friday they were too busy to discuss the flooding. Additional details about the flooding were not available.

Fayette County was hit by heavy rains beginning at 4 p.m. Friday that poured down on the area at rates of 1.5 inches an hour, said Rihaan Gingat, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

The heaviest rain was moving eastward into parts of West Virginia and Maryland by 7 p.m., Gingat said.

The Connellsville area was hit by a flash flood on Aug. 28, 2016, which caused widespread damage to homes and vehicles.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.