Flooding hits Fayette County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Flooding has been reported in parts of southern Fayette County and Greene County Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

The weather service issued a report at 7:10 p.m. that the flash flood warning will remain in effect until 9:45 p.m. for southeastern Greene County and southwestern Fayette County.

Law enforcement officers and trained spotters reported as a result of about 3 inches of rainfall and up to one inch more for that region.

Among the areas that may experience flooding are Uniontown, Masontown, Point Marion, Fairchance, Smithfield, Isabella, Republic and Smithfield in Fayette County, the weather service said. The Carmichaels area in Greene County also had experienced flooding.

Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause mud slides near steep terrain.

A dive team from North Huntingdon has been dispatched to Fayette County Friday evening to help firefighters in that county respond to flooding problems, according to the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety. Firefighting units were assembling at the Joseph A. Hardy Airport in Dunbar Township, according to dispatchers.

A spokesman for the Fayette County Department of Public Safety said Friday they were too busy to discuss the flooding. Additional details about the flooding were not available.

Fayette County was hit by heavy rains beginning at 4 p.m. Friday that poured down on the area at rates of 1.5 inches an hour, said Rihaan Gingat, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

The heaviest rain was moving eastward into parts of West Virginia and Maryland by 7 p.m., Gingat said.

The Connellsville area was hit by a flash flood on Aug. 28, 2016, which caused widespread damage to homes and vehicles.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.