Flash flood warning for Westmoreland

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has extended a flash flood warning for southwestern Westmoreland County and northwestern Fayette County, from 11:15 p.m. Friday until 4:15 a.m. Saturday, because of heavy rain that radar is showing will move through the region.

The weather service said the region had two inches of rainfall and was predicting up to an additional two inches of rain will fall as a result of the storm.

Among the locations that may experience flooding are Greensburg, Jeannette, Murrysville, White Oak and Monessen.

This includes Interstate 70 in Washington and Westmoreland counties and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

Meanwhile, the storm that rolled through southwestern Pennsylvania has resulted in flooding in Uniontown and southern Fayette County, closing roads and forcing the evacuation of residents in a section of Uniontown.

