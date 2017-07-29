Weather Service extends flash flood warning
Updated 36 minutes ago
The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood warning for southeastern Washington County, southeastern Allegheny County, southwestern Westmoreland County and northwestern Fayette County until 8:15 a.m.
The area covered by the warning has been receiving moderate to heavy rain of up to 3 inches since early morning and may receive up to an 1.5 inches past sunrise, the weather service said.
Areas that may see flooding include Clairton, Gastonville, Greensburg, Jeannette, Jefferson Hills, McKeesport, Monessen, Monroeville, Murrysville, North Versailles, South Park and White Oak.
Interstate 70 between mile markers 28 in Washington County and 57 in Westmoreland County is also subject to flooding. The Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 59 and 75 could also flood.
Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.