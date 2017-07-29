Region under flood warnings until afternoon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While most flash flood warnings have expired for southwestern Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several counties as long-term rainfall will continue to cause high water throughout the area.

Most of the warnings are in effect until noon or later.

People are advised to use caution near swollen creeks and streams and to avoid driving across flooded roads.

Additional details for the following areas:

Westmoreland and southern Indiana County: The flood warning remains in effect until 1:45 p.m. Parts of the area have received up to 3 inches and could receive another inch of rain.

Allegheny County: The flood warning remains in effect until 1:15 p.m. Allegheny County 911 reported flooding on the 200 block of Herron Avenue in Harmar. Parts of the county have received up to 5 inches and could receive an addition inch of rain.

Washington County: The flood warning in effect until noon. At 8:05 a.m. Several roads near the Monongahela River were underwater. Parts of the county have received up to 5 inches of rain and are expected to receive up to another inch Saturday.

Fayette County: The flood warning remains in effect until 11:30 a.m. County officials have reported flooding in Georges Township near Fairchance with several roads closed. Parts of the county have received up to 3 inches of rain and are expected to receive up to another inch.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.