Westmoreland

Man fatally shot while breaking into home in South Huntingdon
Joe Napsha | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 9:06 a.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

A man was shot to death early Saturday as he was attempting to break into a home in South Huntingdon, state police at Belle Vernon said.

Police said they are conducting a homicide investigation into the death of Melvin D. Grazetti Jr., 40, who was shot by a person at 3:39 a.m. as he attempted to enter a home on Kirshner Lane in South Huntingdon. Grazetti was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:40 a.m. of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Westmoreland County Coroner's office reported.

The victim's address was unknown, according to state police and the coroner.

Police did not identify the shooter, whom they said they know.

Additional details were not available.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

