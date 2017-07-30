Flood warning issued for Mon River towns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a result of heavy rains Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a flood warning Sunday morning for the Monongahela River near Charleroi and Elizabeth, as well as areas along Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

The Monongahela River in Charleroi was at 35.2 feet at 8 a.m. Sunday, seven feet above flood stage.

Major flooding had occurred on Pigeon Creek in Monongahela, a tributary to the Mon that backs up and raises flood waters up to 4.5 feet in businesses in the lowest building in Penos Plaza on Park Avenue, the weather service said. The water can back up all the way to the Mon-Fayette Expressway overpass, the weather service said.

Moderate flooding had occurred in Elizabeth, where the Monongahela River rose to 23.5 feet, which is three feet above flood stage. At that level, the Industrial Chemical Corp. plant floods in Elizabeth, the weather service said.

By late Sunday afternoon, the river is expected to drop below the flood stage.

Flooding had occurred in the Uniontown area and other southern Fayette County communities as a result of the heavy rains Friday afternoon and evening. Some residents in a section of Uniontown had to evacuated from their homes, the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency reported.

