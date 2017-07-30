Barber's chair was always open for friends, conversation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For Robert M. Weis, 85, of Jeannette, energy and activities were an everyday occurrence for a man who still was a barber up until just a year before his death July 26.

Weis, who died of complications from cancer, was born in Pittsburgh and served in the Korean War with the Navy. He worked at Jeanette-based Elliott Co. and Rockwell Industries in Pittsburgh.

But among his friends, he is best known as a barber who opened up the basement of his home for conversations with friends and haircuts.

Weis started as a barber in the early days of his marriage to supplement his income, according to his son, Robert Weis, 58, of Pittsburgh.

“Later in life, it became an opportunity to hang out with his buddies,” Weis' son said. “They would come and get their hair cut and shoot the breeze.”

In fact, Gordon Graham, 77, of North Hempfield, who grew up knowing Weis, saw Weis' barber shop sign in the early 1970s and renewed his friendship — and kept coming back for haircuts for years.

“Bob was maybe eight years older than me, and I always envied him because he always seemed younger than me,” said Graham. “He carried that youth clear into his 80s.”

Weis could take up a new sport, like golf, later in life — in his late 40s and early 50s — Graham said, “and he became quite a good golfer.”

Virginia Canale, 83, of Hempfield Township, along with her husband, played cards with the Weises. Then there was bocce and dancing at The Lamplighter in Delmont.

“He was an agitator. He made you laugh,” she said

Weis' passion for life was shared by his wife, Mary Rossi Weis. Activities included: Chip and Putt Golf League, Tuesday Night 10 pin Bowling League, the Jeannette Area Senior Citizens and its bocce league and the Sunday Drivers Couples Golf League. He was an avid card player and traveler with his wife, according to his son.

“Trying to get on their schedule to visit them was difficult; they were so active,” said Weis' son Robert, one of four children. “We used to joke and call them gypsies because they were always on the road. They like to drive and spent a lot of time visiting friends and relatives.”

Mr. Weis was a member of the American Legion Post 344 in Jeannette, and the AE/AOE Sailors Association. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church.

