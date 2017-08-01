Charleroi man accused of stealing truck and food, ramming PennDOT gate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 30-year-old Charleroi man was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison Sunday after his arrest for stealing a commercial truck and ramming through a security gate at a PennDOT shed in Rostraver Township, then stealing food from a nearby hotel.

Jesse J. Donaldson was charged by township police with criminal trespass, institutional vandalism, and two counts of theft following separate incidents.

Donaldson was arrested several hours after the 2:30 a.m. vehicle theft by Charleroi Police after he was located with the stolen GMC 5500 truck, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed before Monessen District Judge Joseph Dalfonso.

During an interview with township police, Donaldson said he broke into a freezer at a Hampton Inn on Broad Avenue Extension and stole food, then walked to the PennDOT shed on Pricedale Road, where he climbed a fence, entered a security area and took the construction truck owned by Allison Park Contractors Inc.

Donaldson was jailed after he failed to post $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing before Rostraver District Judge Charles Christner.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.