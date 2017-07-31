Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Warden: More than 70 percent of new inmates in Westmoreland jail addicted to drugs
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, July 31, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
Evan Sanders | Tribune-Review
The entrance to the Westmoreland County Prison photographed on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016.

Updated 49 minutes ago

More than 70 percent of new inmates who entered Westmoreland County Prison in June needed detox services for drug addiction.

Warden John Walton said Monday during a meeting of the county prison board that drug dependency continues to be an issue for jail officials as most inmates who come into the facility are addicted to heroin and other opiates.

New inmates are responsible for telling jail officials if they are addicted to drugs when they enter the facility, Walton said.

In addition, about half of the jail's population receive medication for psychological medication, Walton said.

The inmate population reached 665 on Monday. Capacity at the jail is 711 inmates.

Walton said the average inmate population for June was 651, which is a slight increase over the average number of inmates in the facility at the same time last year. In June 2016, the jail had an average daily count of 634 inmates, Walton said.

