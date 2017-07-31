Rostraver judge warns defendant: 'Bring your toothbrush, a clean pair of underwear'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Sewickley Township man who was on the run last month with a fugitive accused of running over a man at a July 4th party in West Newton was admonished Monday by a judge for showing up at a preliminary hearing without an attorney and reportedly threatening a witness.

Rostraver District Judge Charles Christner warned Zayne Balmer, 20, of Hutchinson that if he received “direct evidence” that he threatened a witness, “You'd better bring your toothbrush and a clean pair of underwear,” or face revocation of his $500 bond.

Felony aggravated assault charges were filed against Balmer and the fugitive, Antonio Wilkins, 20, of the Jeannette area.

Balmer drew Christner's ire minutes earlier when the judge was forced to continue the two men's scheduled hearing in the July 4 incident where Balmer accompanied Wilkins, who was driving a Ford Taurus and ran over David W. Stout of West Newton during an argument over Balmer's former girlfriend. West Newton Borough Police filed multiple criminal charges against both men.

Wilkins was on the run from state and local police for nearly two weeks before he was captured July 7 by Allegheny and Westmoreland sheriff's deputies in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County. He was in court Monday, wearing a prison uniform, with his court-appointed attorney, Patricia Elliott of Greensburg.

“You're supposed to come here prepared to go forward. What have you been doing?” Christner admonished Balmer at the start of the proceeding.

Christner's anger intensified when Assistant District Attorney Kelly Tua Hammers told him police received reports that morning Balmer allegedly threatened a female witness in the case who was going to testify.

Hammers summoned the witness to the stand, and she told Christner she had heard through “a third party” that Balmer had asked a Mon Valley woman to beat her up if she saw her.

Christner ruled he could not increase Balmer's bond “just based on hearsay.” But he warned Balmer that if authorities provided more evidence of a threat, his bond would be revoked.

Balmer said he could not get a ride to apply for an attorney through the public defender's office since his release on bail July 6.

“Where are you going after you leave here?” Christner asked.

“I'm going to file paperwork to get a public defender,” Balmer replied.

On June 26, state police in Greensburg issued a public alert asking for help to locate Wilkins following a series of break-ins at a Donegal campground. Troopers later charged him with additional thefts as well as statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse offenses involving a Jeannette teenager.

The men's preliminary hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 14 before Christner.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.