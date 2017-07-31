Vandergrift man's appeal of 40-year jail term for killing baby daughter put on hold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Vandergrift's man appeal of his 40-year prison sentence for the murder of his infant daughter was put on hold Monday to allow a new defense attorney to assess potential grounds to challenge the conviction.

The delay came as the defense lawyer for Matthew Milisits, 35, intended to present testimony seeking to withdraw his guilty plea to a count of third-degree murder.

Attorney James Robinson told Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway that he can no longer represent Milisits because he filed his own appeal, without help from a lawyer, challenging his conviction on different grounds.

“The only issue I could find to appeal was that his guilty plea was not voluntarily entered. But my client and I are at odds right now. He clocked in his own petition and raised claims of court bias and the legality of his sentence,” Robinson said.

Robinson told the judge that Milisits refused to sign off on the appeal filed by his lawyer, which focused on allegations that former defense attorney Philip DiLucente recommended his client agree to plead guilty to third-degree murder and serve no more than 10 years in prison.

State appeals court have ruled that the 20- to 40-year sentence imposed by Hathaway in late 2014 was not improper.

Milisits pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for causing the Nov. 12, 2012, death of his 2-month-old daughter, Sophia Ludwiczak.

The prosecution maintained that Milisits violently shook the baby after he flew into a rage during a three-hour visit. An autopsy determined the child died from lack of oxygen to the brain caused by a head injury.

The prosecution dropped a more serious charge of first-degree murder. Had Milisits been convicted of that offense, he faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In court on Monday, Milisits said he would represent himself during his appeal, but Hathaway eventually agreed to appoint another lawyer to handle the case.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.