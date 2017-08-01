Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette thrift shop owner gets prison sentence in rape of mentally disabled employee
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 5:48 a.m.
James F. Mulnix II

A former Jeannette thrift shop owner will serve up to 23 months in prison for the rape of a mentally disabled employee.

James F. Mulnix II, 45, of Greensburg, pleaded guilty this week to rape of a disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault in connection with contact he had with a 23-year-old man who worked for him in his former store.

Police said Mulnix raped the man over an eight-month period in late 2013 and throughout the early months of 2014.

According to court records, Mulnix would take the man upstairs in the shop to engage in sexual activity. Police said they believe Mulnix paid his victim $50 for at least one encounter.

Although Mulnix pleaded guilty, there was no deal with the prosecution to do so.

Assistant District Attorney Jackie Knupp pushed for a sentence that would have required Mulnix to serve three to six years in prison.

Senior Common Pleas Court Judge John Driscoll imposed a lesser sentence of 11 12 to 23 months in jail after reviewing evidence from the defense that suggested Mulnix also suffered from a mental deficit, Knupp said.

“The victim and his caregiver will be satisfied that (Mulnix) is going to jail. They were satisfied to leave the decision up to the judge,” Knupp said.

In addition to the prison sentence, which began Monday, Driscoll ordered Mulnix to serve five years of probation upon release. Mulnix will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the judge said.

The prosecution agreed to dismiss one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

