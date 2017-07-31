Police: Man fatally shot during Yukon break-in crashed his car hours before

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just 11 hours before Melvin D. Grazetti Jr. was fatally shot on the front porch of a Yukon home early Saturday, a state police trooper had written 11 traffic citations against him related to a car crash a block from where he died.

Grazetti, 40, was shot about 3:40 a.m. Saturday after he was warned to stop kicking down the front door of a house where he once lived in the South Huntingdon Township village, witnesses said Sunday.

After Grazetti was released from the Westmoreland County Prison Friday morning — he served 10 months on drug-related charges — authorities said he picked up his 1995 Ford Mustang coupe at 304 Kirshner Lane, where he was later shot.

Grazetti wrecked the Mustang about a block from that home about 5 p.m. Friday during a heavy rainstorm and fled the scene on foot, leaving the car behind, according to online court documents filed Monday before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore. The crash occurred at the intersection of Huntingdon and Sewickley streets, Trooper Richard Seslar said in the citations.

Seslar filed the citations based on witness identification of Grazetti including accidents to an unattended vehicle, abandoning a vehicle, driving on a suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, driving a vehicle without inspections, driving without proper registration, driving without insurance, driving without proper emission certification and driving without a restraint system.

On Monday, state police in Belle Vernon would only say that the homicide case “remains an ongoing investigation.”

District Attorney John Peck said he will meet with investigators to review details after all interviews are completed and determine what charges, if any, will be filed against the shooter, whom police have not identified.

Grazetti was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:40 a.m. of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Westmoreland County coroner said.

The couple living in the home declined to identify themselves to the Tribune-Review but described the incident. The woman said the couple told Grazetti “that they had a gun,” but he refused to stop trying to break in early Saturday. They declined to say who fired the shot.

The couple said they had no warning that Grazetti would come back at that hour, and they were afraid because he was kicking at the door in the middle of the night.

“He was yelling and swearing. He was booting the door in ... kicking the heck out of (the door) so hard, it was shaking the house,” the woman said.

The door frame appeared to be cracked.

Grazetti had been jailed since Oct. 5 after Greensburg police stopped him and found he had 32 stamp bags of heroin, officers reported. He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a communications facility.

He pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to one to two years in prison but was given credit for time served since October, according to court documents.

Massafra Funeral Home of Donora will be in charge of Grazetti's arrangements.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.