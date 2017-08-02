Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Technology takes ICU at Excela Westmoreland to new level

Matthew Guerry | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mike Busch (left), chief operations officer for Excela Health, and Mike Widmann, informatics coordinator, talk about the new Intensive Care Unit with smart room technology, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mike Widmann, informatics coordinator, talks about how the new patient rooms use smart room technology to connect doctors, nurses and patients, inside the new Intensive Care Unit, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The inside of a patient room in the newly renovated Intensive Care Unit with smart room technology, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017. All the rooms include a safe care zone, where staff can safely talk to patients without having to wear additional safety gear, a patient care area for hospital staff to interact with the patients, and a family zone where families can visit or stay over night with patients. The rooms now have all the different technologies from different vendors communicating with each other for more accurate and timely care.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A patient room on the left, and a nurses monitoring station, where hospital staff can keep see what is happening with two patients at once, without disturbing them, inside the new Intensive Care Unit with smart room technologies, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mike Busch (left), chief operations officer for Excela Health, and Mike Widmann, informatics coordinator, talk about the new Intensive Care Unit with smart room technology, inside a new patient room at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Patients in the intensive care unit at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital will be transferred to newly renovated rooms with technology designed to streamline the care-giving process.

“It's very exciting for our patients and for our staff,” Excela Health COO Michael Busch said. “Our staff here is beyond excited about the transition we're about to go through.”

Staff members from multiple departments were involved in redesigning the rooms and visited Sloan-Kettering Memorial Hospital, UPMC East, and other hospitals for inspiration. Their key concerns were patient privacy and staff accessibility.

Admitting patients to the new space is the first step in realizing a project that dates to 2014, when fundraising started. The cost of about $16 million was supported by the Westmoreland-Frick Foundation, the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary, the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, and the Latrobe Area Hospital Aide Society.

Construction began in the fall of 2015.

The rooms feature smart glass windows that turn translucent with a flick of a switch and smart technology that keeps caregivers in the loop even if they are out of the room.

Each patient's vital information is relayed to monitors located throughout the ICU which also display the room location of each staff member. Sensors in the rooms detect that from unique ID cards that each staff member carries.

Even a staff member's name and picture can be displayed on a panel outside each room.

Inside, Smart TVs and accompanying bluetooth keyboards allow patients not only to watch TV, but to read about their conditions and medications, and request service as well.

Patients who need more direct contact can use call bells that connect directly to the phones of staff members, who can respond over the room's PA system.

“One more big thing was a bathroom,” said ICU Director Kathy Radocaj. “We don't have bathrooms in the patient rooms in the current ICU, and now we do.”

Several rooms have cabinets that can be accesed from inside or outside, allowing caregivers to restock medication and other materials overnight without disturbing patients. Lift systems capable of hoisting 1,000 pounds are affixed to ceiling to elevate patients so the staff can more easily change their sheets or bedpans.

Important, too, in designing the rooms was keeping patients' families in mind: sofas in each room fold out into beds.

Work on the remaining rooms is expected to be completed in February, but the impact is one Busch hopes will stand the test of time.

“There are few times in your career where you get the chance to create legacy projects that are going to carry and cascade over 15 or 20 years,” he said. “This is one of them.”

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com, or via Twitter at @MattGuerry.

