Westmoreland

Patty Weir's Paperbacks to close in Greensburg
Jacob Tierney | Monday, July 31, 2017, 4:35 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Patty Weir has owned Patty Weir’s Paperbacks in Greensburg for 29 years.

Patty Weir's Paperbacks will close after almost 30 years in Greensburg, but the exact date is unknown and the store will continue to operate as usual in the meantime.

The used book store is for sale, and owner Patty Weir said it will close once the South Main Street building finds a new owner.

“I thought I'd be here forever,” she said. “I never thought I'd be closing.”

She's watched as business dwindled over the last few years. Lately the store has been losing money, and Weir works a second job to pay the bills.

The problem is more about supply than demand, Weir said.

“I still have the people coming in who love to read books, but you don't get the stock in anymore,” she said.

Avid readers used to bring in their old books by the boxload to sell or trade. Weir used to rely on people who bought and resold large numbers of books to keep her collection fresh.

Many of these eager bookworms switched to e-reader devices, Weir said.

“Most of the people who bought books are buying on the Kindle, so the circulation is going down,” she said. “I would get boxes and boxes (of books) a day. Now I'm lucky if I get a bagful a day.”

The store hit its peak more than 20 years ago, Weir said.

“It was amazing in the ‘90s. I had my daughter and we had two registers going. It took two of us to run stuff.”

The rise of online retailers such as Amazon and eBay took a chunk out of the business, but sales were still pretty good until recently, Weir said.

“Two years ago, when I watched all the other stores close, I couldn't understand why. But every year I got less and less books in,” she said.

The store would celebrate its 30th anniversary on Jan. 2, 2018.

Until the store closes, Weir is keeping her normal hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

