Castle Doctrine could be a factor in Yukon shooting, DA says

While state police conduct interviews in investigating Saturday's fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man outside a Yukon home where he used to live, Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said the state's Castle Doctrine could come into play in the case.

“That is something we will have to determine when we review the evidence. We will not file a charge just to file something. ... It's got be a valid case,” Peck said Tuesday.

The Castle Doctrine is a law that permits people to use deadly force when they fear for their lives or property.

“We'll have to make a determination based on the evidence whether (Grazetti) was making an unlawful entry into the home,” Peck said.

Investigators said Melvin D. Grazetti Jr., 40, was shot about 3:40 a.m. Saturday after the occupants warned him to stop kicking down the front door of a house in the South Huntingdon Township village.

The day before, Grazetti had been released from the Westmoreland County Prison where he served 10 months on drug-related charges and picked up his 1995 Ford Mustang coupe at the 304 Kirshner Lane home, according to court documents. Grazetti wrecked the car around 5 p.m. about a block from the home.

State police investigators could not be reached for comment on the case, but Peck said he plans to meet with troopers when all the reports are completed to review the case “to see what charges, if any, should be filed.”

Peck said he received a brief outline of the case from investigators on Saturday.

The coroner's office pronounced Grazetti dead at the scene of a gunshot wound to the chest at 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

A couple living in the home declined to identify themselves to the Tribune-Review but described the incident. The woman said the couple told Grazetti they “had a gun,” but he kept trying to break in.

They declined to say which of the four people in the home fired the shot.

The couple said they had no warning that Grazetti would return at that hour and that they were afraid.

“He was yelling and swearing. He was booting the door in ... kicking the heck out of (the door) so hard, it was shaking the house,” the woman said.

Grazetti had been in jail since Oct. 5 when Greensburg police stopped him and found he had 32 stamp bags of heroin, officers reported. He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and other offenses.

He pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to one to two years in prison but was given credit for time served since October, court records show.

The last time the Castle Doctrine came into play in a Westmoreland County case was on March 22, 2016, when two teenagers were shot and wounded by a Jeannette man when they tried to break into his Chestnut Street home.

The resident shot the males after they kicked in an air conditioner. No charges were filed against the man, but four juveniles involved were charged with attempted burglary and conspiracy and sent to juvenile court, according to Jeannette Police.

