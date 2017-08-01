Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

FTC cracking down on robocalls
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
A customer compares a jet black iPhone 7, right, with her iPhone 6 at the Apple Store in Chicago in 2016.

Telecommunications companies and other businesses that provide call-blocking apps and services will get daily updates of robocall phone numbers, the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday.

Most call-blocking services rely on databases of phone numbers that have generated numerous consumer complaints as a way to determine which numbers to block.

The new initiative is an escalation of the government's efforts to combat marketers who ignore Do Not Call lists or use automated calling services to make unsolicited pitches.

Unwanted and illegal robocalls are the top complaint the FTC receives, with more than 1.9 million complaints filed in the first five months of 2017. The agency provides an online form for reporting robocalls and other consumer complaints.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

