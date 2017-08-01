Man accused of running meth lab in Jeannette woods denied lower bail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Mercer County man awaiting trial on multiple drug charges for operating a suspected methamphetamine lab in Jeannette will remain in jail.

Senior Common Pleas Court Judge John Driscoll on Tuesday rejected a defense motion that sought to have Thomas Custer released from Westmoreland County Prison on nominal bail.

Custer, 32, of Jackson Center, was charged last month with five drug-related offenses after police found him in a wooded area under a tent in a what officials described as a meth lab.

According to court records, Custer said he couldn't afford to post the $100,000 straight cash bond set after his arrest on June 6.

Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar argued that Custer should be kept in jail.

“He was making a dangerous substance, and we can't verify the address where he would live,” Lazar told the judge.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Jeannette police went to an area near 10th Street after they received reports from neighbors about a homeless man lurking in the woods, according to court records.

Police said they followed the sounds of guitar music and found Custer with the instrument under a tent with mug of meth mixed with camp fuel.

A variety of chemicals used to make meth were found inside the tent, including liquid drain cleaner, salt, iodized crystals to clean pipes, and bottles containing white powder and metal chunks, police said. Custer had hypodermic needles, which he said he used to inject the drug, and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

A state police response team and the county's hazmat unit were called to decontaminate Custer and the site.

Custer told police he was a musician traveling to Florida to secure a record contract.

A date for Custer's trial has not been set.