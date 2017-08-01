Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Man accused of running meth lab in Jeannette woods denied lower bail
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Thomas C. Custer, 32, of Jackson Center, Mercer County, was charged with two counts of operating a methamphetamine lab and illegally dumping the waste, possession of red phosphates with the intention of manufacturing controlled substances, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Mercer County man awaiting trial on multiple drug charges for operating a suspected methamphetamine lab in Jeannette will remain in jail.

Senior Common Pleas Court Judge John Driscoll on Tuesday rejected a defense motion that sought to have Thomas Custer released from Westmoreland County Prison on nominal bail.

Custer, 32, of Jackson Center, was charged last month with five drug-related offenses after police found him in a wooded area under a tent in a what officials described as a meth lab.

According to court records, Custer said he couldn't afford to post the $100,000 straight cash bond set after his arrest on June 6.

Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar argued that Custer should be kept in jail.

“He was making a dangerous substance, and we can't verify the address where he would live,” Lazar told the judge.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Jeannette police went to an area near 10th Street after they received reports from neighbors about a homeless man lurking in the woods, according to court records.

Police said they followed the sounds of guitar music and found Custer with the instrument under a tent with mug of meth mixed with camp fuel.

A variety of chemicals used to make meth were found inside the tent, including liquid drain cleaner, salt, iodized crystals to clean pipes, and bottles containing white powder and metal chunks, police said. Custer had hypodermic needles, which he said he used to inject the drug, and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

A state police response team and the county's hazmat unit were called to decontaminate Custer and the site.

Custer told police he was a musician traveling to Florida to secure a record contract.

A date for Custer's trial has not been set.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.