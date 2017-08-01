Somerset couple charged with causing brain injuries that killed baby

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Somerset couple was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children for allegedly inflicting the traumatic brain injuries that killed a 10-month-old girl in April.

Angalina Miller, 28, the baby's mother, and Michael Wingard, 31, Miller's boyfriend, were ordered held in the Somerset County Jail on $100,000 bond each after their arraignment.

Somerset Police Chief Randy Cox and District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said they are awaiting a formal autopsy report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office to determine whether the couple with be charged with homicide in connection with the death of Arianna Miller.

Arianna was hospitalized at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she was transferred after she initially was admitted to Somerset Hospital on April 10.

Cox said borough police officers went to Somerset Hospital following a ChildLine report of the alleged abuse of a baby. Miller told hospital personnel that Arianna had been ill since April 9, police said.

When Arianna arrived at the hospital, she was unconscious and unresponsive but was breathing, Cox said.

Cox said medical personnel told the investigating officers the baby's injuries “could only have been inflicted through the application of intentional force; the injuries were not consistent with being sustained through an accident.”

Between April 5 and when she was taken to the hospital at 12:53 a.m. April 10, Cox said, the investigation showed that Arianna had been in the sole custody of Miller or Wingard. He said investigators interviewed a man who said he visited the home on April 9, when “Arianna appeared limp and lifeless,” and suggested the couple seek medical attention for her.

“Wingard and Miller did not take the child for treatment at that time,” officers wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Kenneth Johnson.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.