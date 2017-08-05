Bushy Run battle re-enactment continues in Penn Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The battle among the Native Americans, British soldiers and colonial rangers continues Sunday in the woods and fields around the Bushy Run Battlefield along Route 993 in Penn Township.

The re-enactment of the battle — a critical turning point in Pontiac's War — will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The British victory at Bushy Run in August 1763 was the critical turning point in Pontiac's War, a series of Native American attacks on British outposts coordinated by the Ottawa chief Pontiac. It prevented the capture of Fort Pitt and restored lines of communication between the frontier and eastern settlements.

The British victory by Col. Henry Bouquet helped to keep the “gateway to western expansion” open. The events of Pontiac's War leading to the battle add to the understanding of the Indian-European culture clash, an important theme in American history.

Camps and trade areas will be open to the public at 10 a.m., and the formation of British soldiers will be available for inspection. The Battle Trail will open to the public at 10:15 a.m.

The re-enactment of the first day of the battle will begin at 11 a.m., and the re-enactment of the second day of the battle will be at 2 p.m.

A gun-firing demonstration and a bayonet charge will be held immediately after the battle re-enactment.

Visitors will get to see a British camp, a Native American camp and a children's activity area.

The gift shop at the battlefield will close at 4:30 p.m., and the park closes to the public at 5 p.m.

A concession stand will sell food and refreshments.