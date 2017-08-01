Judge rules trial can go forward in St. Clair Twp. police officer's shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge ruled Tuesday that enough evidence exists to allow murder charges to stand against a New Florence man who could face a death sentence if convicted of fatally shooting St. Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, in a 14-page opinion, said a statement Ray Allen Shetler Jr. made in the days after the fatal shooting provided the prosecution with enough evidence to allow its case to move forward.

Shetler, 32, is accused of first-degree murder for shooting Reed on Nov. 28, 2015, as the officer responded to a domestic abuse call from Kristin Luther at her New Florence home. Prosecutor said when police arrived Shelter stepped outside with a rifle, shooting Reed once in the chest.

The judge rejected an argument from defense lawyer Marc Daffner, who contended Shetler did not know Reed was a police officer and asked that the first-degree murder charge be dismissed.

“Defendant stated that he knew and/or assumed that it was an officer because Ms. Luther was on the phone, and then when defendant walked outside the officer was behind the tree and he could see the officer had a flashlight,” Bilik-DeFazio wrote.

According to police, Luther called 911 for help because Shetler, her boyfriend, was drunk and abusive. When police arrived, they saw Shetler leave the Ligonier Street home with a gun, officers testified.

Officer Justin Dickert, assigned as Reed's backup for the domestic call, testified at a previous court hearing that Shetler heard Reed order him to drop his gun. As he ran along a tree line he heard four or five shots, two of which he said came from Shetler's rifle. Dickert testified he believed Reed fired three shots.

Police said Shetler ran from the scene, swam across the Conemaugh River and was arrested several hours later. The suspected murder weapon was found in brush near the river bank.

The judge Tuesday also dismissed a defense argument that sought the dismissal of a lesser charge of third-degree murder as well as a request from Daffner to review the Reed and Dickert's personnel records.

District Attorney John Peck has said he will seek the death penalty against Shetler if he is convicted of first-degree murder.

The trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in October.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.