Westmoreland

Courtroom assault gets Jeannette man up to 30 months behind bars
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

A Jeannette man will serve up to 30 months in prison for assaulting two Westmoreland County deputy sheriffs during a courtroom melee in April.

Jesse Hassinger, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated assault for his physical altercation with deputies during a domestic abuse hearing before Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears.

The deputies said Hassinger immediately became combative when he entered the courtroom April 4 and spotted the woman who filed a protection-from-abuse claim against him. Deputy Ed Fink said Hassinger pushed and kicked the sheriffs as they tried to restrain him. Fink was thrown off a wooden bench in the courtroom and said Hassinger tried to choke him while he was on the floor.

Deputy Isaiah Jenkins said he was injured during the fight.

Fink, Jenkins and Hassinger were taken to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

In court on Tuesday, Senior Judge John Driscoll ordered Hassinger serve a 15-to-30-month prison sentence.

“I know I did wrong and I'm willing to accept that,” Hassinger said.

The prosecution agreed to dismiss additional charges including counts of aggravated assault by a prisoner, simple assault, strangulation and resisting arrest.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

