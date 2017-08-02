Kingston coal mine may reopen; 3 more in Westmoreland to be developed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The coal industry rebound has sparked a plan to resume production at the Kingston West Mine in Derry Township and to pursue development of as many as three other mines in eastern Westmoreland County.

But first, the future of Kingston West's operator must be determined in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pittsburgh.

C&D Coal Co., based in Abingdon, Va., has applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection seeking to reactivate its permits for digging coal within nearly 1,000 underground acres off Lee Valley Road.

At the same time, the company is involved in bankruptcy proceedings, having applied in December for Chapter 11 protection from fewer than 50 creditors while citing assets and liabilities each between $10 million and $50 million. The company listed unsecured claims of more than $582,000 owed to its top 20 creditors.

“We think we have some interested parties that are going to acquire the place,” Pittsburgh attorney Robert Lampl, who is representing C&D in the bankruptcy case, said of the Derry Township operation.

He said the mine is “shuttered but in good shape. There aren't a lot of assemblages like this where you can just start mining.”

With sufficient money involved in the offer, Lampl suggested, another party could acquire the Virginia company, pay creditors and restart the mine.

“I think, by and large, it should not be a big problem,” Lampl said. “I think we can come to some accord.”

Wexford-based Keystone Coal Co., which holds leases on the coal rights for the Kingston West Mine and three other proposed mines — one in Derry Township and two in neighboring Fairfield Township — sued C&D in Westmoreland County Court, charging that the Virginia operator breached an agreement between the companies by failing to start operation of the three proposed mines and failing to make $30,000 in combined monthly advance royalty payments in January through May 2016 for the coal properties.

Keystone moved to end the agreement between the companies, but C&D argued in court filings that it had not defaulted on the deal.

Lampl said that case has been stayed while the bankruptcy process is under way.

“The operations in Derry Township will continue,” said Keystone Coal owner Dana Yealy. “Whether it's with C&D or a successor, or a new operator, is still to be determined. I'm highly confident it will restart very soon.”

Cooper told township residents in 2012 that the Kingston West Mine had the capacity for employing up to 300 people over a decade.

Lampl said Wednesday that's still the case. Yealy offered a more conservative estimate — a workforce of about 35 each at Keystone West and the three other mines yet to be developed.

Yealy said the bituminous coal produced through last year at the mine helped fuel the local Conemaugh and Homer City power plants. With installation of a plant to wash the coal, it could be suitable for metallurgical use, he said.

Cooper said he was limited in what he could say regarding the bankruptcy case and lease dispute. He attributed the company's woes to the purported “war on coal” that industry members and supporters have blamed on stricter environmental policies implemented during the Obama administration.

“I sat there for eight years fighting Obama and trying to get permits and orders,” Cooper said. “It was just a bad time. It think the market is back now, and I think everybody will move forward.”

Cooper said the attempt to revive the Keystone West permit and his company's Chapter 11 process are “two different processes. One doesn't have anything to do with the other.”

DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley noted C&D allowed its mining permit to expire and, under normal circumstances, a six-month review would be required before granting a new permit. Legal disputes are among factors that “may impact the time line,” Fraley said.

Citing the dispute over the coal leases, Fraley added that DEP could not approve a new permit unless C&D can “show they have the right to mine the coal. If there is a sale as part of the bankruptcy proceeding, the buyer will have to obtain a permit to operate the mine.“

According to the DEP, the Kingston West Mine produced more than 172,000 tons of coal from 2014 trough July 2016, with employment at the site dwindling from 21 to six over that period.

“It's a good and bad thing,” Vince DeCario, chairman of the Derry Township supervisors, said of a possible restart at Kingston West. He noted residents had complained of coal dust on local roads when the mine was operating.

“Hopefully, it will reopen,” he said. “You want jobs, but you want to make sure everything is good for the residents living around there.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.