Greensburg video game shop faces task of sorting massive Nintendo collection

Carey Williams, the owner of the Greensburg game shop Warp Zone, could be on the verge of finishing his personal Nintendo collection.

After all, he did just purchase a massive video game collection that boasted nearly every original Nintendo, Super Nintendo and N64 game.

So picking out a few choice games and setting them aside could complete his collection of basically every game released for the original Nintendo, licensed and unlicensed, about 850 total.

But he won't.

"Store first. Then the collection," Williams said.

News spread Wednesday that Williams bought the Nintendo collection of Nick Rodriguez, of Irwin . The collection filled two van loads. It included about 1,200 games and numerous controllers, consoles and accessories, but Williams hasn't gone through everything yet.

That hasn't stopped the inquiries. People started sending Williams messages immediately asking him if he had certain games or items.

"I'm telling people to give me time to get it processed," Williams said.

Rodriguez's collection is the largest Nintendo collection Williams has ever purchased but not the largest collection purchased in the shop's five-year history.

In May, Williams bought a man's 5,000-plus piece collection. The man had collected for more than 30 years. He had more than 3,000 games and more than 2,000 accessories and consoles. The collection filled a 26-foot U-Haul trailer. Williams documented picking up and sorting the collection on Warp Zone's Facebook page.

"I've never seen as much stuff in one collection," Williams said in a Facebook video shot while he drove to pick up the collection.

Rodriguez's collection included a rare gold-colored N64 controller.

"It's not the biggest thing in the world. It's just a piece I've never seen before," Williams said.

Williams and Rodriguez became close friends while Rodriguez was trying to finish his collection. He sold Rodriguez games from his personal collection to help him finish. Williams gets those games back now.

Rodriguez has sold other collections to Williams over the years to help finance his NES quest or cover emergency expenses. Williams understands why Rodriguez chose to part with a collection that took him about two years but can take others decades to complete.

"I've come to realize it's more about the hunt for Nick," Williams said. "He's choosing progressing his life rather than holding onto collectibles."

Rodriguez decided to sell his collection to invest the money into a towing business he wants to start. Williams can relate. When he was just starting Warp Zone, he had to sell off parts of his collection to cover expenses sometimes.

So while Williams could finish off his personal collection with parts of Rodriguez's, he won't. He'll put the shop first.

But that doesn't mean Williams won't set aside a few items for himself.

