Jurors in Hempfield bicyclist's trial won't hear about insurance settlement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jurors empaneled for the criminal trial next week of a Hempfield bicyclist accused of obstructing traffic on Westmoreland County roads will not be able to hear arguments that he did it for money.

The prosecution claimed David Smith, 58, deliberately attempted to create a dangerous situation on county roads in an effort to recreate the circumstances that led to his receiving an insurance settlement a decade ago.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ruled Thursday that motive evidence in the case against David Smith was too remote for jurors to consider.

“I'm not sure how you can call it a prior bad act. There is no way to connect that to this, so I'm not going to allow it,” the judge said.

Smith, 58, is charged in eight separate cases dating back to 2012 in which police said he obstructed traffic as he road his bicycle in Hempfield, North Huntingdon and other communities. The prosecution contends Smith would ride his bicycle slowly down the center of the road, causing long traffic delays behind him.

Jury selection in the trial is slated to begin Aug. 7.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli suggested in a court motion filed in June that Smith attempted to recreate an incident from 2007 in which he was injured when he was struck from behind by a drunken driver and thrown from his bicycle on Route 30 in North Huntingdon. Smith received a $50,000 settlement for his injuries, Iannamorelli said.

Smith has been in the county jail for more than a year as he awaits trial on the misdemeanor offenses charged over the last five years. Smith was jailed last year after he refused to adhere to conditions of his bail that required he not ride his bicycle on roads while he awaited trial.

Bilik-DeFazio ruled that Smith's refusal to accept bail conditions cannot be used against him at the trial.

But the judge said she will allow the prosecution to tell jurors that Smith was convicted of two similar offenses in 2010 in which he was found guilty of obstructing traffic on his bicycle.

The defense is expected to argue to jurors that Smith's actions were in accordance with state laws.

“He has equal rights to use all of the road,” defense attorney Larry Burns said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.