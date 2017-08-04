Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

He tranformes into Delaware Indian warrior for Bushy Run re-enactment
Patrick Varine | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

It's probably no coincidence that Kurt Hinkelman lives on Mohawk Drive in Hempfield. However, it is historically inaccurate.

Hinkelman, 55, has been portraying a Delaware Native American for a decade at the annual re-enactment of the Battle of Bushy Run alongside his brother Tom. This weekend he will spend an hour each morning mixing pigment powder and baby oil and painting his face and torso before heading to certain defeat in the woods of Penn Township.

“”We lost the last 10 years, and we'll lose again this year,” Hinkelman said with a laugh.

The Hinkelman brothers initially were among the people who volunteered to help out at during the battle weekend.

“I became a tour guide first,” Hinkelman said. “But the ‘native' numbers were dwindling, and one of the natives who we were friends with asked us to give them a hand.”

In full re-enacting dress, Hinkelman cuts an intimidating figure, tall and imposing with a shaved, blood-red head and a thick black horizontal “mask” along his eyes with vertical lines jutting along his face.

The design was inspired by the paintings of Robert Griffing, who grew up in Linesville and specializes in depictions of the Native Americans who lived in the eastern woodlands of the U.S.

Hinkelman said he adds to his re-enactment gear every year, always looking to improve.

“As a re-enactor, you're never satisfied,” he said. “You always feel like you can do better.”

One thing he'd certainly like to improve is getting off the makeup at the end of each day.

“I wipe myself down with baby wipes and then take a shower, but I usually still have some of the black paint around my eyes,” he said.

And while his brother has branched out into re-enactment of other historical events like the Revolutionary War in New Jersey and throughout the East Coast, Hinkelman prefers to stay local.

“I did one new one this year, when they wanted to do some reenactments at Hannastown,” he said. “I got to be a Seneca Indian for that one, because that's who burned the town. They're going to do it again, and I think it's got a lot of potential.”

Hinkelman also found a way to get a little extra relaxation in recent years, when Bushy Run officials decided to allow re-enactors to become casualties during the battle.

“(The British soldiers) shoot that side volley, I fall down dead, and then I don't have to run and get chased through the woods!” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Kurt Hinkelman dressed as a Native American.
Kurt Hinkelman dressed as a Native American.
Kurt Hinkelman of Hempfield portrays a Delaware Native American at the annual re-enactment of the Battle of Bushy Run.
Kurt Hinkelman of Hempfield is shown on the right, with his brother Tom. Both portray Delaware Native Americans at the annual re-enactment of the Battle of Bushy Run.
Kurt Hinkelman sits in his Hempfield home on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, with two of the wooden cutouts he has painted over the years. Several are on display at the Bushy Run Museum.
