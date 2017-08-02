Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Rivertowne to release Heritage Trail-themed brew
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Rivertowne Brewing will partner with Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials to release 'Heritage Trail Pale Ale.'

Updated 3 hours ago

Hiking and drinking beer are aren't always associated with one another. But soon they will be: Rivertowne Brewing is planning the release of “Heritage Trail Pale Ale,” brewed in partnership with Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials.

It will be a medium-bodied, traditional pale ale, with a citrus hop bite, and is brewed with sumac.

Rivertowne Tasting Room Manager Dave Samuelson said the beer should be ready for release as a draft by mid-August.

“We want to have it done in time fo the Monroeville Jazz Fest and the Export Ethnic Food Festival,” he said.

Both events take place Aug. 19.

“We'll also feature it at our Rhythm and Brews Craft Beer & Music Festival (Aug. 26),” Samuelson said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

