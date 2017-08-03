Housing authority worker allegedly falsified earnings to get $10K in work on house

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An employee of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority's weatherization office falsified her earnings on an application for a home weatherization grant, resulting in $10,543 in improvements made to her home, a county detective alleges in court documents.

Cheryl Lynn Daniels, 62, of Bell Township, was charged Thursday with theft, false swearing on a sworn document, and unsworn falsification to authorities in connection with the weatherization grant she obtained in 2015, said Detective Frank Galilie who filed the complaints before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour.

Daniels was hired by the housing authority in August 2014 as an assistant programming assistant in its weatherization office.

In 2015, Daniels filled out an application seeking a weatherization grant for her home just outside Saltsburg, stating that she was not employed by the county agency until September 2014, thus omitting two payroll periods in August 2014 when she received $667 and $1,025 in earnings, Galilie reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

“The lack of income reported the month of August 2014 allowed her qualify for the weatherization program,” Galilei said.

Galilei noted that Daniels was hired by the housing authority after she left a job with the state Department of Labor and Industry.

The weatherization program, administered through the housing authority, provides rehabilitation to low-income homeowners whose houses or mobile homes are code-deficient and need a new roof, wiring, plumbing or heating improvements, according to its website.

It is funded through state Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Funds and Marcellus shale impact fees.

Housing authority Executive Director Michael Washowich said Thursday that Daniels is no longer employed with the authority.

“We discovered this ourselves through our own internal quality control check and immediately contacted District Attorney John Peck's office to pursue it,” Washowich said.

Daniels, who lives at 4125 Route 981, could not be reached for comment. An attorney was not listed in court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 8 before Mansour.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.