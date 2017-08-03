Ruffsdale driver who injured 2 in crash charged with aggravated assault

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Ruffsdale man who crashed his sport utility vehicle at a railroad crossing in East Huntingdon Township in February, seriously injuring two passengers and himself, was nearly three times over the legal limit for driving drunk, state police allege in court documents filed this week.

John A. Woodward, 38, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving personal injury while not property licensed, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, driving while his license is revoked, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, careless driving and reckless driving in connection.

The crash occurred at 3:51 a.m. Feb. 1 on Railroad Street, just west of Valley Hi Lane.

In an affidavit of probable cause, Trooper Brandon Boyd reported that when he arrived at the scene Woodward's 2011 Toyota Rav4 was on its side in the middle of a railroad crossing.

Woodward already had been airlifted by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. His two passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of multiple injuries.

Boyd said medical records obtained from the hospital showed Woodward's blood-alcohol content was .235 percent. A driver with a reading of .08 is considered legally drunk in Pennsylvania.

Woodward's license is suspended for not completing terms from a 2011 driving under the influence of alcohol conviction following an arrest in West Newton, according to online court documents.

Woodward was arraigned before District Judge Charles Moore and released on recognizance bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.