Westmoreland

Murrysville small-business owner meets with Trump at White House
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
Submitted photo
Steve Rennekamp, owner of Energy Swing Windows in Murrysville, heads to the East Wing of the White House on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, for a Small Business Administration panel discussion that included President Donald Trump and his new White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly.
Submitted photo
President Donald Trump addresses members of the Small Business Administration, flanked by SBA head Linda McMahon and his daughter Ivanka on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Energy Swing Windows Owner Steve Rennekamp was among 100 small business owners to be invited to the White House this week as part of “American Dream Week.”

“It was an honor,” said Rennekamp, whose 15-member staff manufactures and installs energy-efficient windows at the company's Murrysville headquarters. “The government recognizes that small business has a lot of obstacles to deal with, and that there are a lot of resources to help.”

Rennekamp and others participated in a discussion Tuesday, “American Small Business — The Engine of the American Dream,” with President Trump, Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon, White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly and the president's daughter Ivanka.

A primary point of discussion, and one Rennekamp said he also struggles with, is finding qualified workers.

“Training is an important thing,” he said. “We're having a hard time trying to find qualified people. It's not that these are high-tech jobs, but at the meeting, even trucking companies said they've having trouble finding people, and those are $60,000-a-year jobs.”

Rennekamp said the way business taxes are structured puts small business owners at a disadvantage.

“Small business should be on a level playing field with larger corporations,” he said, emphasizing a need for cooperation between government and small business.

“Starting and running a business represents a risk that is hard to understand until you are in the middle of it. On a daily basis, a business owner faces a variety of obstacles in an effort to sustain and grow a business,” he said. “The president seems to have a good grip on the important issues we face as business owners and understands the actual mechanics that make small businesses run. He also knows what inhibits growth.”

In his role as a member of the Pennsylvania leadership council for the National Federation of Independent Business, Rennekamp met with members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence in late July about ways they can help small businesses.

“Some of the changes that the administration is proposing are focused on making it easier for small businesses to grow,” he said. “I'm involved because it's important for people in government to understand what they can do to help a small business grow and add jobs.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

