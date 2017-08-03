Teen accused of groping girls at Derry residential program

State police charged an 18-year-old with groping other residents of her residential treatment program in Derry Township, including a 13-year-old considered to be her girlfriend.

According to a criminal complaint, Rayonna Black was a resident of Adelphoi Village's Susan's Place in July when state police responded to complaints that Black had been inappropriately touching other residents and kissing a 13-year-old. One 17-year-old resident said Black had grabbed her breasts and buttocks despite the victim asking her to stop, and the 13-year old did the same to her because the victim believed she was following Black's example.

Several residents, including the 13-year-old's roommate, described the younger girl as Black's girlfriend, and said the two would pass each other notes, the complaint said.

Police charged Black with corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, both third-degree felonies; along with misdemeanor corruption of minors, indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a person less than 16, and summary harassment. The charges note that she had “indecent contact” with a minor, namely the 13-year-old, who was more than four years younger than her.

She was arraigned early in July, and her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik was postponed from Wednesday until Sept. 6. Court documents do not list an attorney representing her.

