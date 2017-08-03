Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Young families spend more on housing
Brian Bowling | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
This Monday, July 10, 2017, photo shows new housing construction, in North Andover, Mass. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

Single parents spent more of their budgets on housing than any other type of “consumer unit” in 2015, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Married couples with young children were a close second while married couples with at least one adult child spent the least on housing.

Single parents spent 36.8 percent of their budget on housing while married couples whose oldest child was under 6 years old spent 36.3 percent. Married couples with at least one child 18 or older spent 27.5 percent.

Based on data from its Consumer Expenditure Survey, the bureau analyzed spending by seven types of consumer units that range for people living alone, people living together who are financially independent, single parents and married couples with or without kids. It's possible for a household to have more than one consumer unit based on the financial independence of its members.

People living alone or with nonrelatives spent the least on transportation, 16.3 percent, while married couples with no one else living with them spent the least on food, 11.8 percent.

Married couples with at least one teenager spent the most on entertainment, 5.3 percent.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

