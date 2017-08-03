Doctor gets probation for Belle Vernon pain clinic insurance scam

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny County doctor whose cooperation led to the arrest of his business partners at Rostraver pain clinic where illegal prescriptions were handed out to patients was sentenced Thursday to serve two years on probation.

Dr. Edward Sweeney, 69, of Shaler, told a Westmoreland County judge that he hoped the help he gave investigators will restore his tarnished reputation for in his involvement in a $2.3 million insurance scam at Pittsburgh Healthworx.

“I intended to help. I grew up in the Mon Valley and thought it would be a way to leave a legacy there. But it didn't work out that way for me,” Sweeney said. “I regret having gone up there, but my intentions were good.”

Sweeney was one of three men convicted for their involvement in the criminal enterprise at the pain clinic where investigators said doctors handed out prescriptions in return for insurance reimbursements. The clinic received about $2.3 million in insurance reimbursements over five years, investigators said.

Starting in 2007, the staff at the clinic distributed prescriptions for oxycodone, hydrocodone and other drugs to patients, most of whom were heroin addicts, authorities said.

Deputy Attorney General Tomm Mutschler told Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani that Sweeney's cooperation with investigators led to the arrests of the pain clinic's founder and another doctor at the facility.

“Due to the complex nature of the investigation the information he provided was essential,” Mutschler said.

Sweeney pleaded guilty in 2015 to one count of participating in a corrupt organization.

Defense attorney Donna McClelland said Sweeney has let his medical license lapse and no longer sees patients.

“He understands the consequences of what he had done. Dr. Sweeney pretty much lost everything he had,” McClelland said. “It's sad that such as good man will end his career because he became involved in something like this.”

Belle Vernon chiropractor Jack Taylor Jr., 63, pleaded guilty to insurance fraud last year and in February was sentenced to serve seven years on probation and ordered to pay $450,000 in restitution to the clinic's insurance carrier.

His father, Jack Taylor Sr., 84, pleaded guilty last year on behalf of the clinic itself for operating the scheme. He served as office manager and was not charged individually.

Dr. Mark Boles, 63, of Monroeville pleaded no contest last year to a felony count of participating in a corrupt organization. He was sentenced to five years on probation, including one year of house arrest, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service to educate the public about drug addiction programs.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.