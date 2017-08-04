Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Dumping in North Huntingdon park upsets neighbors
Joe Napsha | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Robert 'Buddy' Arth III looks for salamanders in the water while propped on an old tire behind the baseball field at Hilltop Park, in North Huntingdon Township, on Thursday, Aug. 03, 2017. The Township uses a section of the park to dump project waste.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Old pipes sit in a pile at Hilltop Park, in North Huntingdon Township, on Thursday, Aug. 03, 2017. The scrap was loaded into a dump truck and hauled away.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bob Arth wakes his way through the woods that are littered with old tires and construction waste, behind the baseball field at Hilltop Park, in North Huntingdon Township, on Thursday, Aug. 03, 2017. The Township uses a section of the park to dump project waste.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Old pipes stick out of the ground at Hilltop Park, in North Huntingdon Township, on Thursday, Aug. 03, 2017. The township uses the hillside behind the baseball field to dump public works waste.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bob Arth wants North Huntingdon's road crew to stop dumping its waste over a hillside at Hilltop Park in his Huntingdon Heights neighborhood.

“More than anything, this is a park, not a dump. I want to see it stopped. The township did not ask us if we would want a landfill instead of a park,” Arth said as he stood at the bottom of a hillside where crews had recently buried waste underneath layers of stone.

A state Department of Environmental Protection official told the township this week to be more careful about what is dumped over the hillside and not to place rusting metal at the site.

The township's public works department has since removed corrugated piping and plastic pipe from the hillside, which is fenced off from the park's ballfield, playground and pavilion.

“There's no reason we can't dump there,” said Richard Albert, North Huntingdon's public works director.

He said his department has been dumping corrugated pipes, rebar, concrete culverts, asphalt and fencing at the site for years and has dumped roadway refuse at other parks, in some instances to make parking lots.

Lauren Fraley, a DEP spokeswoman, could not be reached for comment.

Arth said he is concerned that dumping waste over the hillside will cover a streambed and a spring that flows into a wetlands area.

“They are terribly close to losing it forever,” Arth said.

Commissioner Michael Faccenda Jr., whose sixth ward encompasses the park, said he opposes dumping at the park, particularly material that could be recycled such as plastic pipes and rebar.

“A park is for (children) jumping, not dumping,” said Faccenda.

What is the point of the township conducting a survey on park use “if we can't respect our own land,” Faccenda said.

A code enforcement officer would cite a homeowner who dumped waste in his backyard, Faccenda said, so the township should not be doing it.

Mike Turley, the assistant township manager who ordered the cleanup of the site, could not be reached for comment.

Some of the waste, such as car tires scattered along the creek bed, appears to have been dumped by residents, not the public works department.

If residents had dumped trash and tires at the site, it was because the township was already dumping its roadway refuse at the site, Arth said.

Arth questioned why the township has made it so difficult for residents to create a community garden — requiring a gated fence and $1 million in liability insurance — yet allows the dumping to continue. The site of the proposed community garden was once a garbage dump, Albert said.

“There's not a single person here who wants a landfill there,” Arth said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

