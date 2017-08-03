Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield man accused of defrauding homeowner out of $1,800
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 5:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Hempfield Township man is accused of defrauding a North Huntingdon woman out of $1,800 by failing to do repairs on her property after receiving the money.

Derrick E. Konop, 32, allegedly took a $1,800 check from the woman in mid-May for concrete work on the pool area at her Natalie Drive residence, but never showed up to do the job, North Huntingdon Det. Kirk Youngstead said in the criminal complaint filed against the suspect.

Konop allegedly told the victim that a local pool company would have charged her $5,000 for the work, but he would do it for $2,800, if only she gave him an $1,800 downpayment. The woman told police the suspect cashed the check on May 12 and then promised to do the work. Instead, police said he gave her excuses why he was not doing the repair work.

When she demanded a refund on May 31, police said the suspect told her he was going to North Carolina and would give her the money later. The suspect promised to pay $1,000 of the amount owed by July 15 and then again by July 21.

Youngstead charged Konop with deceptive business practices and home improvement fraud. North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware has scheduled a preliminary hearing for Konop on Sept. 13.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

