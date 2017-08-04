Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

PennDOT construction updates for Westmoreland County
Jeff Himler | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 7:15 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

PennDOT officials announced plans for the following construction projects in Westmoreland County:

East Huntingdon

• Traffic is restricted to a single lane in each direction as crews complete a cement base course while reconstructing Route 119 south of the Westec Drive exit. Bridge repairs on routes 31 and 981 are expected to begin soon.

Hempfield

• Flaggers will control traffic, with occasional lane closures, as work resumes on resurfacing and signal improvements on Route 136 between Route 30 and Walton Tea Room Road. Work will be concentrated at the South Hamilton Avenue intersection. The on- and off-ramps at Route 30 will be closed for milling and paving from Aug. 11 through 5 a.m. Aug. 14, with motorists directed along a detour using South Greengate Road.

Jeannette

• Traffic on Route 4006 (Lewis Avenue) will be reduced to a single lane, controlled by flaggers, while markings are placed on new pavement.

Lower Burrell

• Delays are expected as crews begin base replacement on Route 4042 (Leechburg Road), at the intersection of Edgecliff Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained and flaggers will assist with ingress to and egress from affected businesses and homes during the resurfacing project.

Rostraver and South Huntingdon townships

• Traffic on Route 981 will be reduced to a single lane, controlled by flaggers, while tree-trimming occurs during daylight hours.

Sewickley Township

• Paving is slated next week to complete half of the deck replacement on the bridge carrying Lowber Road over Little Sewickley Creek.

South Huntingdon

• Contractor Tedesco Construction is set to mow grass at a pond along the westbound lanes of Interstate 70, near the Smithton Truck Stop, in preparation for restoring a storm water basin. Traffic won't be affected.

