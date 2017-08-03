Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Kitten shot twice, found along Hostetter road
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 9:18 p.m.
Submitted
This kitten, found along a road in Hostetter, was shot with two BB pellets, impairing use of its hind legs. A humane officer is investigating.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Time will tell whether a kitten will regain use of its hind legs after it was shot twice and found Thursday along a road in Hostetter.

A local humane officer is seeking information about the shooting and hoping to bring whoever is responsible for it to justice.

Mindy James, a humane officer and volunteer with the nonprofit rescue group Paws Across Pittsburgh, learned about the wounded kitten through a 9 a.m. phone tip. A fellow volunteer rescued the kitten from along a road between Second and Third streets and took it to Derry veterinarian Dr. Danielle Vought for care.

“We just assumed it was hit by a car,” James said. But an X-ray revealed two BB pellets — one under the skin of the kitten's armpit and another that lodged in its spine, fracturing a vertebra near its lower back.

Vought, who is fostering the female kitten for now, estimated it is about six months old and said the resiliency of youth could help in its recovery from the wounds and an upper respiratory infection.

“She still has her reflexes intact,” able to feel a touch on her rear legs, Vought said. “She is dragging herself around with her front legs.”

The injured animal had minimal mobility in its rear legs after treatment with an anti-inflammatory drug, according to Vought. She said it likely will take months for the fractured bone to heal and to see how much leg function the kitten might regain.

“She has a long road ahead of her,” Vought said of the kitten. “We're still up in the air if there's internal damage. If the pellet migrates it could do more damage. If it's not causing further issues, a lot of times we don't take the pellet out.”

“My thought is somebody knows something,” James said of the shooting. “I'm assuming it's not an accident since it was shot twice. It had to be at pretty close range.”

James is hoping anyone with information about the shooting will contact her at mindy@pawsacrosspittsburgh.com or 724-762-9060.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.