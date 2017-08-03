Kitten shot twice, found along Hostetter road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Time will tell whether a kitten will regain use of its hind legs after it was shot twice and found Thursday along a road in Hostetter.

A local humane officer is seeking information about the shooting and hoping to bring whoever is responsible for it to justice.

Mindy James, a humane officer and volunteer with the nonprofit rescue group Paws Across Pittsburgh, learned about the wounded kitten through a 9 a.m. phone tip. A fellow volunteer rescued the kitten from along a road between Second and Third streets and took it to Derry veterinarian Dr. Danielle Vought for care.

“We just assumed it was hit by a car,” James said. But an X-ray revealed two BB pellets — one under the skin of the kitten's armpit and another that lodged in its spine, fracturing a vertebra near its lower back.

Vought, who is fostering the female kitten for now, estimated it is about six months old and said the resiliency of youth could help in its recovery from the wounds and an upper respiratory infection.

“She still has her reflexes intact,” able to feel a touch on her rear legs, Vought said. “She is dragging herself around with her front legs.”

The injured animal had minimal mobility in its rear legs after treatment with an anti-inflammatory drug, according to Vought. She said it likely will take months for the fractured bone to heal and to see how much leg function the kitten might regain.

“She has a long road ahead of her,” Vought said of the kitten. “We're still up in the air if there's internal damage. If the pellet migrates it could do more damage. If it's not causing further issues, a lot of times we don't take the pellet out.”

“My thought is somebody knows something,” James said of the shooting. “I'm assuming it's not an accident since it was shot twice. It had to be at pretty close range.”

James is hoping anyone with information about the shooting will contact her at mindy@pawsacrosspittsburgh.com or 724-762-9060.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.