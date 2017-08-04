Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Inmate attacked by accused robber was a witness, Westmoreland sheriff says
Paul Peirce | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
Westmoreland County Prison
Kevin Hardison, 25, of Latrobe, is charged with assaulting an inmate at the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office.

A Latrobe man accused of robbing two gas stations at knife-point and later attacking another inmate at the Westmoreland County Courthouse is now charged with intimidating a witness.

The sheriff's department Friday amended an assault and harassment complaint against Kevin E. Hardison, 25, to include intimidation and retaliation of a witness and retaliation after learning from the district attorney's office that the man he attacked July 25 was a witness against him in the robbery cases.

After appearing for a routine proceeding at the courthouse, Hardison was being held temporarily in a sheriff's office cell with other inmates before being taken back to the county jail.

When deputies' backs were turned, Hardison repeatedly punched another inmate in the head, according an affidavit of probable cause. The victim was not seriously hurt.

Hardison allegedly stole $151.04 from a BP store on Dec. 28 and $13 from A-Plus Sunoco on Jan. 8.

Sheriff's department Sgt. Irvin Shipley said he was informed by Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro, who is prosecuting the robbery cases, that the man attacked in the holding cell “is the lead witness in the case and had openly testified at the preliminary hearing against Hardison,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Hardison remains in the county prison on $90,000 bond pending preliminary hearings before Senior District Judge James Albert. His trial on the robbery charges is set for later this month.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

