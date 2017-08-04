Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Fans converge on Latrobe for Steelers Fest

Matthew Guerry | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Zach Hinshaw, right, reaches for an autograph in the crowd from former Steelers player Ryan Clark before the start of team practice at Memorial Field in downtown Latrobe on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Steelers' wide receiver Antonio Brown interacts with LeBron James Jr., 12, left, of Akron, the son of NBA star LeBron James, and his basketball teammates Khalil Coleman, 9, bottom, and Mike Davis, 12, left, during Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

Updated 47 minutes ago

On any other Friday, Rick Uhring would get out of work at 6 p.m. This Friday, he closed his Latrobe barbershop at 1 p.m.

“When they started the Steelers Fest a couple years ago, at least by 10 or 11 in the morning, my street would be packed,” said Uhring, 65. “People would start popping out with all their Steelers gear on, which is pretty cool to see.”

Parking spaces might not fill up as early as they did then, but there's no shortage of Steelers fans traveling to Latrobe Memorial Stadium from out of town to play games, win prizes and eat before they watch the team practice game today at 7 p.m. Latrobe Police Chief Jim Bumar said as many as 10,000 people are expected to visit.

Bumar said his top priority for the day is getting everyone in and out of town as safely as possible. Despite the closure of the outbound lane on the Route 981 bridge, which has been under construction since early April, post-game traffic shouldn't cause any more delays than usual.

Several roads will be marked for temporarily travel in one direction only to help guide fans out of the city.

“We tested this route on the Fourth of July when we had about 5,000 or 6,000 people in town,” Bumar said. “It worked very well. In fact, it worked just as well as when we had (the bridge) open.”

That's good news for fans coming from out of town like Tina Chamberlain, who traveled from Waynesboro with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

“This only our second time coming here. We came last year,” Chamberlain, 61, said. “It's different, it's fun.”

Bill Kenley said he's counting on tourism boosting his business. Just as Rick Uhring closed up shop for the day, Kenley, 62, opened his Ligonier Street bar, B.C. Kenley's, two hours earlier than usual.

“I have this going on tonight, and a band coming in tomorrow night,” he said. “This year it's going to be a little more trying because of the bridge ... but they did it for the Fourth of July, and I didn't really lose too much business from it.”

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com, or via Twitter at @MattGuerry.

