Westmoreland

Detective: Elizabeth Forward school board candidate illegally voted in Westmoreland
Paul Peirce | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

A member of the Elizabeth Forward School Board in Allegheny County was charged Friday by detectives in Westmoreland County with illegally voting in North Huntingdon in several elections.

Richard M. Cummings Jr., 34, who lives in Elizabeth, was charged by Detective Frank Galilei with five counts of unlawful voting and one count of unsworn falsification for falsely claiming he was a resident of North Huntingdon when he voted there in 2010, 2012 and 2016. Galilei said Allegheny County property records show that Cummings has lived in Elizabeth since November 2009.

Attempts to reach Cummings for comment were unsuccessful. Messages left with Elizabeth Forward School officials were not returned Friday afternoon.

Galilei said the investigation started after the Westmoreland County Board of Elections received a recent complaint that Cummings lived in Elizabeth “but had voted in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County, in recent elections.”

Cummings, registered as a Republican in Westmoreland, was appointed in January to fill an unexpired term on the Elizabeth Forward School Board and ran in the May 16 primary election for a four-year seat on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

According to the Allegheny County Board of Elections, Cummings did not win one of the four slots open on the Democratic side, but did finish fourth on the Republican ballot and is listed on the general election ballot.

School board minutes indicate that Cummings attended board meetings in July.

The unsworn falsification charge stems from Cummings' signature when he voted in North Huntingdon, swearing, “I herby certify that I am qualified to vote in this election.”

Galilei said his investigation disclosed Cummings was listed on Westmoreland voter rolls as a resident of North Huntingdon's Second Ward, Second Precinct at 10214 Lavonne Drive, which is his father's residence.

Cummings told Galilei that he was not registered to vote in Allegheny County, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed before North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware.

“Mr. Cummings stated that he went to vote (in Elizabeth Township) in the May 16 primary election only to be told that he could not vote in Allegheny County because he was not registered,” Galilei said.

Galilei said Cummings contends that an unnamed employee of the Allegheny County's election bureau “told him to vote in Westmoreland County.”

The Westmoreland elections board said last month that Cummings did not vote here in the primary.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

