Idlewild carjacker to spend up to 10 years in prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man will serve up to 10 years in prison for a carjacking last summer in the parking lot at Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier Township.

Andre Evans, 19, pleaded guilty in May to charges of robbery, aggravated assault and other counts in connection with a July 25, 2016, incident where a Philadelphia woman visiting the amusement park said she was walking toward her vehicle when she was physically restrained and her car was stolen.

Police said Evans approached the woman, put her in headlock, demanded her cellphone and grabbed her car keys. He used the remote control to locate her car in the lot and nearly ran her over as he drove off, police said.

Evans was caught about three hours later in Somerset County when police spotted the car parked at Sandy's Bar and Grill along Route 885.

The victim, who was not injured, later identified Evans as the man who stole her car.

“I apologize,” Evans said in court Friday. “I tried to be the best I can while I was locked up. I just want to the apologize to the court. That's it.”

Assistant District Attorney Mike Pacek, in arguing for a lengthy sentence, said Evans' behavior in the year that he has been in the Westmoreland County Prison since his arrest has not been acceptable.

Pacek detailed six incidents in which Evans was accused of damaging property at the jail and another nine instances when he allegedly assaulted guards or other inmates.

Pacek said Evans has long been a danger to society with convictions of drug offenses, assaults and thefts since he was 10.

“He's been given many opportunities. The only remedy at this point is jail. Keep him away from society,” Pacek said. “He is beyond rehabilitation.”

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani rejected that assessment and said Evans is not beyond rehabilitation. But he conceded that attempts to correct his behavior have failed.

Feliciani ordered Evans serve five to 10 years in prison and an additional year on probation once he is released from custody.

“Your conduct in jail has been frankly unspeakable,” Feliciani said. “While you were awaiting sentencing I would think you would have been a model prisoner. You have done everything you should not have done while in prison. Your behavior is out of control.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.