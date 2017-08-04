Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Arnold barber serving life term claims murder victim was armed, plans appeal
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Raymond 'Rico' Rivera of Arnold was convicted of fatally shooting John L. Evans in New Kensington in October 2011. Rivera was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013.

The lawyer for a former Arnold barber serving a life prison sentence for the 2011 murder of a romantic rival said an appeal of his first-degree murder conviction could hinge on testimony from a missing eyewitness.

Defense attorney Tim Andrews on Friday asked for a taxpayer-funded private investigator to be appointed to help find the whereabouts of a witness he claims will say the man gunned down six years ago in the parking lot of the Central City Plaza in New Kensington had a weapon.

Andrews is formulating an appeal on behalf of Raymond Rivera, 39, who was convicted of killing 37-year-old John Evans of New Kensington. The prosecution contended Rivera believed Evans was romantically involved with his girlfriend.

During the trial, Rivera maintained that Evans had a gun. He said he felt threatened and fired the fatal shots in self-defense.

The missing witness who was never called to testify at the trial, according to Andrews, would bolster Rivera's claims. Andrews said Rivera is seeking a new trial in part because he received an inadequate defense during his trial.

“The witness, if called at the time of trial, would have said the deceased had a weapon. (Rivera's) defense was self-defense, and he claimed (Evans) shot at him,” Andrews said.

The prosecution maintained at trial there was no evidence that Evans or anyone else at the shooting scene, other than Rivera, had a weapon. Investigators said there was no evidence that anyone but Rivera fired a gun and that he killed Evans.

Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway said she would take under advisement the defense's request to hire an investigator. Meanwhile, Andrews said Rivera's post-conviction appeal will be filed later this year.

