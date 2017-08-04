Fans, businesses alike welcome annual Steelers Fest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A brief thunderstorm may have interrupted Friday afternoon's annual Steelers Fest in Latrobe, but it didn't dampen the spirits of the team's fans, who remained outside Memorial Stadium anticipating that evening's practice session and autographs from players past and present.

Brad Wudski, 19, of Stafford, Va., was eager to see the rookies on the Steelers roster in action and attended with his grandfather, Alan Schaffranek of Portage. Donning a poncho, Schaffranek was among those who sheltered under a canopy through the rain to snag a photo signed by Louis Lipps, a top wide receiver with the Steelers in the 1980s and early '90s.

“That was in my time,” Schaffranek noted.

Josh Ament, a Greensburg native now living in Lewisberry, brought his wife and two children as he set up his climbing wall for the third year in a row at the event sponsored by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. “It's a great little festival,” he said. “I had a lot of people coming back climbing again and again.”

After the midafternoon cloudburst, he said, “We'll see if we can set it back up and get a few more climbers.”

Manager Jeff Gallic said business at the Valley Dairy Restaurant, a block away from the stadium, experienced about a 10 percent uptick during the festival, compared to a normal Friday. Aware that rain was forecast, he was prepared for even more diners to arrive along with the precipitation.

“A lot of people wait for this all year,” he said of the festival, noting the many new customers in black-and-gold attire at his tables during what usually is a slack period between lunch and dinner.

“It's bringing a lot of money into the town,” he said of the Friday event. Because of the increased customer traffic, he's planning to stay open later than 7 p.m. next year.

“For many of our Latrobe businesses, this is the busiest time of the year,” said Allen Martello, the chamber's interim president.

He said local Steelers events, including the stadium practice and training camp at nearby St. Vincent College, draw hundreds of thousands of fans, each spending an average of $169 per day in Westmoreland County.

“We had thousands of people that came out today and beat the rain,” he said at the festival. “The rain never stops Steelers fans.”

Garrett and Tiffany Kitchen of Grayson, Ky., first-time attendees at the Steelers event, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary Friday and originally were planning the trip for just the two of them.

“This was a surprise for him,” Tiffany said of her husband.

Eventually, they decided to bring along their sons and fellow die-hard Steelers fans, Izak, 6, and Landon, 7.

“We couldn't see leaving them behind,” Tiffany said.

The boys were hoping to get autographs from Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, while their dad wanted an up-close view of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Proud owner of a Steelers-themed man cave at home, Garrett Kitchen said he's been a big fan of the team since his debut during Pittsburgh's third successful Super Bowl campaign.

“I was born and raised in 1979, and I haven't stopped since,” he said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.