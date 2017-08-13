Latrobe students help their peers through Link Crew concept

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sammee Pugner-Piper, who starts her senior year at Greater Latrobe Senior High this month, recalled the anxieties she felt as an arriving sophomore.

“I was the kind of person who didn't really know how to talk to people and make friends,” she said.

As she struggled to balance academics, sports and other activities, Pugner-Piper was able to turn to other students and teachers.

“The people around me helped me out,” she said.

Now, the 17-year-old from Youngstown will be on the other end of that relationship — one of 80 junior and senior leaders who will help about 350 incoming freshmen adjust to life at the senior high through the district's new Link Crew program.

Pugner-Piper said she now loves to make new friends and hopes to serve as a role model for freshmen.

“I would tell them not to be afraid to talk to upperclassmen. Definitely make yourself more open,” she advised.

The Link Crew concept and a corresponding W.E.B. (Where Everybody Belongs) program — for seventh graders arriving at the adjacent Greater Latrobe Junior High — were developed by the Santa Cruz, Calif.-based Boomerang Project, which emphasizes the value of students helping other students succeed. The programs will kick off locally with the assistance of a $10,000 grant from the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation.

Jon Mains, the principal for grades 11 and 12, said two trained Link Crew mentors will be matched with 10 freshmen to not only help them get through their first day of school but to keep in touch and offer guidance throughout the 2017-18 year — the second in which freshman have attended the senior high instead of the junior high.

There will be quarterly social get-togethers, including tailgating at a Wildcats home football game, smaller group meetings and a tutoring opportunity for the freshmen.

“The number one goal is to have a change of culture, with students feeling welcome and building relationships with each other and with faculty,” Mains said. “Ninth grade is such a pivotal year for the students when you're looking at dropout rates and attendance.”

Attendance rates in all grades at the school increased from just above 93 percent in 2012-13 to about 94 percent in 2015-16. But, Mains said, “We want them to be better.”

Student mentors were selected through teacher recommendations and an application process. They'll report Aug. 22-23 for training and will interact with freshman Aug. 28, a day before older students begin classes.

“There are games, activities and scenarios we put the kids through to let them feel that weird is normal,” said faculty adviser Joe McCombie. “Other people will be feeling out of their element as well.”

He said mentors were chosen to represent “the widest variety of students. There are vo-tech students and music students. We're hoping this will break some of the boundaries — having the (freshmen) understand they don't have to fit in everywhere, but there's still somewhere they can fit in.”

Mains said surveys will help gauge the students' response to the program.

At the junior high, about 75 eighth graders will provide guidance to a little more than 300 seventh graders who have advanced from one of three district elementary schools — Latrobe, Baggaley and Mt. View.

According to Assistant Principal Lindsay DiCasolo, research has shown having older peers mentor incoming students helps boost attendance while decreasing disciplinary infractions.

“I think the positive impact it can have on our student body is immense,” she said.

“When I was in the ninth grade, I had (older) friends in the high school because of band and different activities, but not all kids have that going for them,” said Abby Poole, 17, who will be a senior mentor. “I think it's really nice to be there for those kids.”

A similar Link Crew program has been in place for four years at Kiski Area High School to assist ninth graders who are leaving behind a school of about 600 students for one of roughly 1,160. Activities include a Spring Bling with games and competitions.

“Freshman attendance has been getting better,” said Kiski Area faculty co-sponsor Dave Williamson. “I've seen the change in our student morale and our students' interactions with each other.”

Aidan Sames, 18, of New Kensington, will be a senior and a second-year Link Crew leader at Kiski Area this fall. He credits his own freshman experience with an older student mentor for spurring him to join the Kiski Valley Rugby team.

“It's interesting meeting new people coming into the high school from different backgrounds,” Sames said. “It expands your horizons.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.