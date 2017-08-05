Tractor-trailer carrying chickens catches fire on turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Emergency crews successfully doused a fire that broke out in a tractor-trailer transporting chickens along the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Saturday night, state police said.

Neither the driver nor the chickens were injured in the fire.

The incident on Interstate 76 was reported shortly after 7 p.m. at mile marker 83.6 westbound, which is between the New Stanton (75) and Donegal (91) exits in Mt. Pleasant Township. The call came in as a working tractor-trailer fire, but state police said only the tractor part of the vehicle, not the trailer, caught on fire.

The fire was put out by 7:40 p.m., state police said. There were no reports of injuries and the chickens were contained to the trailer during the ordeal.

There were no lane closures during the incident, though the right lane was blocked for five to 10 minutes, state police said.

“All lanes are now open from a previous incident,” the Pennsylvania Turnpike website said . “Stay alert for emergency crews working on the shoulder of the roadway.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com , or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib .