Hempfield 'class reunion' raises $7,600 for veterans charity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some classes raise money by selling candy or washing cars, and most stop once they've graduated.

But about 150 members of the Hempfield Area High School class of 1984 got together last month to raise more than $7,500 for a veterans charity with a party at a classmate's lake house, the organizers said.

Class of 1984 member Marcy Stein had the idea after a joint 50th birthday party for members of the class drew more than 250 guests in 2016. Her classmates started asking about another get-together, and she thought about turning it into a charity event.

“It occurred to me that we can be a class that can do a little bit more. ... We can be a group in the community that can take on a cause,” said Stein, now living in Manhattan. The large number of veterans in the class led her to Family Services of Western Pennsylvania and its Greensburg-based Helping Hand Fund for homeless and low-income vets.

“When you're raising money for something, you need your audience to be attached to the cause,” Stein said. “Everybody knows somebody who served, and these people have children who are serving now, too.”

Alumni, local businesses and even a few far-flung businesses, like a California winery operated by a veteran, donated prizes that were sold in 35 silent auctions. The venue, a private lakeside party deck at “Lake Repasky” in Unity, also was donated by members of the class.

Five big-ticket items, including vacations in Myrtle Beach, New York and the Alabama Gulf Coast, were given “live” auctions.

“We had a couple of people who were really going at it on some of the auction items; we had a bidding war,” Stein said.

Altogether, the event raised slightly more than $7,600 for the Helping Hand Fund, said Lisa Carey, a case manager for the homeless veterans program.

“It's just remarkable. It's going to help a lot of vets,” Carey said. “We're just lucky to be the conduit for their contributions.”

Chuck Burkhart, a Marine veteran of Operation Desert Storm and member of the class of 1984, said he was amazed to find classmates through the party whom he hadn't spoken with in decades but learned had served in the military at the same time he did.

Stein credited Burkhart, who has previously arranged charity golf outings for the Helping Hand Fund, with leading many local volunteers in arranging the party and auction, while she coordinated and planned in New York. He said the party, planned over the course of about 10 months, out-earned any of his golf outings.

Given the success of the party, Stein and Burkhart said they were already planning next year's gathering.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.