Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield 'class reunion' raises $7,600 for veterans charity
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 3:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Some classes raise money by selling candy or washing cars, and most stop once they've graduated.

But about 150 members of the Hempfield Area High School class of 1984 got together last month to raise more than $7,500 for a veterans charity with a party at a classmate's lake house, the organizers said.

Class of 1984 member Marcy Stein had the idea after a joint 50th birthday party for members of the class drew more than 250 guests in 2016. Her classmates started asking about another get-together, and she thought about turning it into a charity event.

“It occurred to me that we can be a class that can do a little bit more. ... We can be a group in the community that can take on a cause,” said Stein, now living in Manhattan. The large number of veterans in the class led her to Family Services of Western Pennsylvania and its Greensburg-based Helping Hand Fund for homeless and low-income vets.

“When you're raising money for something, you need your audience to be attached to the cause,” Stein said. “Everybody knows somebody who served, and these people have children who are serving now, too.”

Alumni, local businesses and even a few far-flung businesses, like a California winery operated by a veteran, donated prizes that were sold in 35 silent auctions. The venue, a private lakeside party deck at “Lake Repasky” in Unity, also was donated by members of the class.

Five big-ticket items, including vacations in Myrtle Beach, New York and the Alabama Gulf Coast, were given “live” auctions.

“We had a couple of people who were really going at it on some of the auction items; we had a bidding war,” Stein said.

Altogether, the event raised slightly more than $7,600 for the Helping Hand Fund, said Lisa Carey, a case manager for the homeless veterans program.

“It's just remarkable. It's going to help a lot of vets,” Carey said. “We're just lucky to be the conduit for their contributions.”

Chuck Burkhart, a Marine veteran of Operation Desert Storm and member of the class of 1984, said he was amazed to find classmates through the party whom he hadn't spoken with in decades but learned had served in the military at the same time he did.

Stein credited Burkhart, who has previously arranged charity golf outings for the Helping Hand Fund, with leading many local volunteers in arranging the party and auction, while she coordinated and planned in New York. He said the party, planned over the course of about 10 months, out-earned any of his golf outings.

Given the success of the party, Stein and Burkhart said they were already planning next year's gathering.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.