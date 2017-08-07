Bicyclist's trial could last 10 days, Westmoreland judge says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Hempfield bicyclist accused of obstructing traffic on roads throughout Westmoreland County.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio told 40 prospective jurors the trial of David Smith could last between seven to 10 days.

Smith, 58, is charged in eight separate cases dating to 2012 in which the prosecution contends he intentionally and recklessly rode his bicycle in an effort to tie up traffic.

More than a dozen witnesses are expected to be called to testify about the incidents when Smith allegedly pedaled slowly down the center of local roadways, which caused traffic to back up behind him.

Smith is charged with multiple counts of obstruction of highways and other misdemeanor and summary offenses.

He has been in jail since last summer, when Bilik-DeFazio revoked his bail after he admitted to ignoring a court order that forbade him from riding a bicycle on public roads while he awaits trial.

Defense attorney Larry Burns said in court Monday that he expects Smith to testify on his own behalf and serve as his only defense witness.

Burns has said previously that Smith acted within the law and that motorists were able to properly pass him on the road.