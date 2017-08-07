Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Bicyclist's trial could last 10 days, Westmoreland judge says
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
David Smith, of Hempfield is led away from the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Sept. 9, 2016.
David Smith of Hempfield

Updated 1 hour ago

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Hempfield bicyclist accused of obstructing traffic on roads throughout Westmoreland County.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio told 40 prospective jurors the trial of David Smith could last between seven to 10 days.

Smith, 58, is charged in eight separate cases dating to 2012 in which the prosecution contends he intentionally and recklessly rode his bicycle in an effort to tie up traffic.

More than a dozen witnesses are expected to be called to testify about the incidents when Smith allegedly pedaled slowly down the center of local roadways, which caused traffic to back up behind him.

Smith is charged with multiple counts of obstruction of highways and other misdemeanor and summary offenses.

He has been in jail since last summer, when Bilik-DeFazio revoked his bail after he admitted to ignoring a court order that forbade him from riding a bicycle on public roads while he awaits trial.

Defense attorney Larry Burns said in court Monday that he expects Smith to testify on his own behalf and serve as his only defense witness.

Burns has said previously that Smith acted within the law and that motorists were able to properly pass him on the road.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.